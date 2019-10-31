News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
ireland

Taoiseach has ‘mixed feelings’ about Twitter ban on political advertising.

Taoiseach has ‘mixed feelings’ about Twitter ban on political advertising.
Press Association
Thursday, October 31, 2019 - 02:23 PM

Leo Varadkar says he has “mixed feelings” about Twitter’s ban on political advertising.

On Wednesday, the chief executive of the social media giant announced it would bar political ads entirely, responding to growing criticism over misinformation from politicians and groups on social media.

The company took the decision in an effort to counteract potential problems from “machine learning-based optimisation of messaging and micro-targeting, unchecked misleading information, and deep fakes”.

“A political message earns reach when people decide to follow an account or retweet. Paying for reach removes that decision, forcing highly optimised and targeted political messages on people. We believe this decision should not be compromised by money,” CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted.

Asked on Thursday whether he felt Facebook should follow suit after a number of high-profile data breaches and a policy that exempts candidates and parties from fact-checking, Mr Varadkar said he had some issue with the ban in general.

“I can understand why Twitter has made this decision because you know they don’t want to be accused, or even guilty of, the platform being used for fake news and misinformation,” the Taoiseach said.

“But also we’re in a democracy as well and… people being able to place ads as politicians, as political parties, as campaign organisations, as NGOs – anyone who is involved in politics, from the politicians, political party through to the campaign group right to the NGO – part of what you do is advertising, that is how you get in touch with people, and inform them of your policies and inform them of what’s going on.

“I have mixed feelings about the decision, but it is one for them. I wouldn’t be encouraging it, and I wouldn’t be encouraging anyone to follow suit.

“It could start online, and then why not go for further?

“Why not ban political ads? Or, you know, from newspapers and billboards as well? Would that really be a good thing?”

Zuckerberg defend’s Facebook decision to run political ads

Jack DorseyLeo VaradkarTwitterTOPIC: Social Media

