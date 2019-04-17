Taoiseach hails centuries old friendship between Ireland and the US

Leo Varadkar has hailed the country’s continuing relationship with “our friend” the US.

The Taoiseach was speaking as he hosted a reception at Dublin Castle attended by the United States House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Also attending were TDs, Senators, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris and Democratic Unionist leader Arlene Foster.

The Taoiseach said people in US helped to bring peace to Ireland and helped the country take its place “among nations of the world”.

“When courageous men and women walked the path of peace they did so knowing the US was alongside them,” he said.

“The Good Friday Agreement was made possible by Americans of good faith and they helped pave the way for prosperity and gave young people their own future.”

The United States has been our friend through the worst of hardships and the best of times. Today we inhabit a shared world, we face the same challenges, and we search for similar solutions. Let’s continue to do so together. — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) April 17, 2019

Mr Varadkar added that Ireland will do everything the country can to avoid a hard border.

He added: “Last week in Brussels we agreed to give the UK more time to ratify the Agreement and when that is done we look forward to securing a partnership with the UK. We want it to be as close as it can possibly be.

“I know you (US) will be there as you always have in the past to help us build a better future.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi talks #Brexit in a speech to Ireland's parliament pic.twitter.com/C4ApLKG4Kc— Reuters Top News (@Reuters) April 17, 2019

“Irish men and women have helped make America great. Ireland has become a home from home for so many Americans.

“We want Ireland to act as a political and economic bridge between the EU and the US. Given our shared language and history, it means the US and the EU can better relate to each other on a political level.”

Earlier on Wednesday Ms Pelosi addressed the Dáil on the second day of her four-day visit to Ireland.

Her delegation is set to travel to the North tomorrow.

- Press Association