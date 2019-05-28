Taoiseach: Government must heed 'stinging criticisms' over state of Defence Forces

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he and his government must heed the "stinging criticisms" made by Commandant Barry about the state of the Defence Forces.

Speaking in Brussels, he said such criticisms must be listened to but insisted action is being taken to address them.

"I heard former Commandant Barry's interview this morning and it certainly was a stinging criticism and I think sometimes Government needs to listen to criticism and sometimes take it on board," he said.

"First of all, we are investing in our defence forces. An extra €50m is going in this year and none of it is being handed back. It is going into new vessels, new aircraft, new equipment, better barracks and better pay and pension for our defence forces staff," he said.

"We have an agreement with the public sector unions that applies to the Defence Forces as well and that provides full pay restoration for almost all staff by the end of next year and that is being implemented and also the public sector pay commission is looking at specifically at the specific issues related to Defence Force's allowances and conditions.

He added:

I know there is some suggestion that that report is being published today and that it is some sort of link to elections. That is totally not the case, the report hasn't been distributed among Cabinet members as yet and won't be discussed or agreed for another two weeks at this stage.

Mr Varadkar said he also has full confidence in junior Defence Minister Paul Kehoe. "He is minister at the Cabinet table and has the same weight as any other minister at the Cabinet table. It may be the case that he doesn't have a vote but we haven't had votes at the Cabinet in two decades at this stages so that's neither here nor there."

The Taoiseach said to set up a stand-alone Department of Defence, or stand-alone Cabinet-level Department of Defence would of course be abolishing or move on another department. "I've yet to hear a proposal from anyone whether they think that should be the Department of Children or Department of Rural Affairs or which one they think it should be," he said.