Taoiseach: 'Enormous hostility' in EU towards a further extension to Brexit

European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier (L) and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar meet for the European Council Summit at the Europa Building in Brussels, on June 20, 2019.
By Elaine Loughlin

Political Correspondent

Thursday, June 20, 2019 - 02:11 PM

The Taoiseach has said there is "enormous hostility" in Europe to any further extension to Brexit.

Arriving at the EU Council Summit, Leo Varadkar said the EU 27 remain firm on the Withdrawal Agreement.

Mr Varadkar who met with chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier this morning said discussions will only be carried out between the UK and EU and leaders will not allow any bilateral talks.

Asked about the possibility of a further extension to October's Brexit deadline, Mr Varadkar said: "There is very much a strong view across the European Union that there shouldn't be any more extensions.

"While I have endless patience, some of my colleagues have lost patience quite frankly with the UK and there is enormous holistility to any further extension.

"So I think an extension could really only happen to facilitate something like a General Election in the UK or perhaps something like a second referendum if they decided to have one."

Mr Varadkar added: "What won't be entertained is an extension for further negotiations or further indicative votes, the time for that is long since past."

Tory leadership vote: Michael Gove now second as Sajid Javid is eliminated

Brexit

