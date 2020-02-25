Taoiseach encourages Fianna Fáil to continue govt formation talks with other parties

Leo Varadkar has said his party is continuing to prepare for opposition despite holding a meeting with the leader of Fianna Fáil this afternoon.

The Taoiseach said in a statement that he "encouraged" Micheál Martin to continue to engage with other parties with a view to forming a government.

Mr Varadkar said in a statement that "Fine Gael continues to prepare for Opposition".

During the meeting the two leaders discussed housing, climate change, health, cost of living, the economy, and taxation.

Both sides agreed to meet again at a future point.

Micheál Martin said: "Today's meeting was a preliminary meeting with the Taoiseach. The Taoiseach reiteratred the Fine Gael position that they wanted to go into opposition and that somehow it is up to others to form a government.

"I was very clear that as far as we're concerned, we're absolutely clear in terms of who we are in discussions with and negotiations with."

"I said to the Taoiseach we had formed a negotiating team, that we have a mandate to engage with his party, the Greens, with the Independents, with the Social Democrats and others.

"Our view is that there is a need to put the government together to deal with the urgent issues.

The one lesson from the public in this general election was that the issue of housing, health, climate change and others – people want action that brings about real change and real progress in relation to those issues.

“That’s what the public want and my view is that we have an obligation to try and meet the public’s demands in relation to those issues.

“Very clearly you can see the so-called left wing alliance hasn’t really made any progress in terms of numbers in the Dail and that remains a very unlikely scenario.

“We have agreed to meet again and there will be some reflection on today’s discussion.”

Mr Martin said he also met with the newly-formed Regional Independent Group made up of nine TDs.

He said: “It was a constructive meeting and the clear message from the independents was that they wanted a stable government that would last five years to deal with the key issues of housing and health and regional economic development.

“They have a strong focus on the imbalance in terms of how the country economically is developing.

“We pointed out that we begin tomorrow serious engagements with the Greens on a range of policy issues with our negotiating team and members of our front bench as well.”

I think that the number of parties involved, there is Fine Gael, there is Greens, I think the independent grouping is indicating that they are supportive of the idea of a stable government being formed.

“It isn’t just about forming a government, it has to be about the programme for government … and dealing with the issues quickly and getting results and outcomes in housing, health and climate change.

“I did put to him (Leo Varadkar) that we were willing to engage and that we were of the view that both parties should commence discussions even on a exploratory basis in terms of policy, in terms of a programme for government and was there a basis for a more detail discussion.

“He (Leo Varadkar) didn’t reject anything, I think it’s a preliminary discussion, to be fair. I think there will be a further meeting.”