Taoiseach en route to Washington for St Patrick's Day celebrations

Monday, March 11, 2019 - 05:31 PM
By Daniel McConnell

Political Editor

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has left for the United States to start the annual St Patrick's Day celebrations in Washington DC.

The Taoiseach brought forward his departure to last night to avoid being in the air when the crucial votes in the House of Commons take place tonight but is taking a personal day in the States before his formal programme commences.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar with US President Donald Trump last year.

On Wednesday, the Taoiseach will hold a series of meetings to promote trade and investment between the US and Ireland. He will meet representatives of Irish companies successfully expanding their operations in the US. He will attend the annual Ireland Funds Gala Dinner that night.

On Thursday, the Taoiseach will be hosted for breakfast by Vice President Pence, and will then visit the White House for a bilateral meeting with President Trump. He will also attend the annual Speaker’s Lunch on Capitol Hill, and meet with senior members of Congress. That evening, the Taoiseach will join President and Mrs Trump for the traditional Shamrock Ceremony at the White House, in advance of attending the Ambassador’s St Patrick’s Day Reception.

On Friday, Mr Varadkar will travel to Chicago where he will meet with a number of emigrant support groups that receive Irish Government funding and will attend a St Patrick’s Day dinner hosted by the Irish Fellowship Club of Chicago.

On Saturday, the Taoiseach will march in the Chicago St Patrick’s Day Parade before returning home.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney has been forced to truncate his St Patrick's Day programme in order to try to pass the Brexit contingency legislation through the Seanad this week. He will not travel to Brussels until Friday.

Communications Richard Bruton is heading to Canada. Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan is off to New York, while Health Minister Simon Harris will be heading to the Los Angeles and San Francisco.

READ MORE: San Francisco’s honour to Martin McGuinness condemned

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe is travelling to London this year, while Minister for Agriculture Minister Michael Creed will visit Madrid and Lisbon. Minister Heather Humphreys will travel to Australia and New Zealand.

Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone will travel to South Africa, while Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty will travel to Rome and Malta.

