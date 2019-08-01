News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Taoiseach downplays introduction of CCTV in creches

By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith

Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

Thursday, August 01, 2019 - 04:00 PM

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said CCTV footage should only be used in creches if it is given the complete backing of all parents amid calls for the safety measure to be introduced.

Mr Varadkar downplayed the introduction of cameras despite saying it should be "considered" in the wake of the RTE Investigates Hyde and Seek creche expose.

At the launch of a multi-million euro public-private housing project, Mr Varadkar said he understood the need for better safety measures in creches.

Asked about the potential decision to introduce CCTV systems in creches after it was suggested by Fine Gael senator Catherine Noone at Wednesday's emergency Oireachtas children's committee, the Taoiseach said: "On the issue of CCTV in creches, it is something that has to be considered, but it needs to be considered carefully as well.

"You know, I would certainly want to know what would parents think of that in particular because while parents might be reassured by having CCTV in creches they also mightn't like the idea that their children are being videoed all the time.

"So I think there's a balance of issues there that will have to be considered before going ahead with that."

During Wednesday's committee hearing, Tusla's quality assurance director Brian Lee said he would be open to the CCTV move.

However, while Tusla's interim chief executive Pat Smyth and the Department of Children's assistant secretary general Bernie McNally said it would be considered, they noted there are potential hidden safety issues when it comes to videoing young children.

