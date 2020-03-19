News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Taoiseach discusses Covid-19 pandemic in 20-minute phone call with Boris Johnson

Taoiseach discusses Covid-19 pandemic in 20-minute phone call with Boris Johnson
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, March 19, 2020 - 09:14 PM

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar spoke with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson by telephone this evening, agreeing to align their actions in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

The phone call lasted 20 minutes with the two leaders agreeing on the need for contact and the importance of co-operation in the common travel area between Ireland and the UK.

Mr Varadkar said he welcomes the UK's decision to bring Northern Ireland more in line with the Republic's approach by closing schools.

They both expressed the wish that political parties in Northern Ireland work collaboratively in the restored Executive.

They also discussed the recent British proposals concerning how to handle legacy issues.

READ MORE

Taoiseach suggests schools may be closed for another two months


politicsIrelandUK

More in this Section

The Lotto results are in...The Lotto results are in...

Ireland sees another 74 Covid-19 cases, two-thirds of total aged under 55Ireland sees another 74 Covid-19 cases, two-thirds of total aged under 55

Minister reveals 50,000 claims for Covid-19 Unemployment Payments so farMinister reveals 50,000 claims for Covid-19 Unemployment Payments so far

Deadline for return of Irish tourists from Spain is extendedDeadline for return of Irish tourists from Spain is extended


Lifestyle

Sorting out Cork people for agesAsk Audrey: What measures are you taking for home-schooling? Three tonic to one of gin

Ciara McDonnell talks to five Cork mums who have come together to create an event to show that an extra chromosome makes you extra special.World Down Syndrome Day: Five mums talk about how their little superheroes save the day

The Menu takes huge solace in the truly inspirational response of the Irish food world and the Irish public at large, all rallying to support one another.The Menu: Feed the Heroes; Support local producers

Classic fashion is making a comeback – and this spring is all about crisp shirts. By Prudence Wade.Crisp shirts are a wardrobe must-have this season

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 8
  • 14
  • 15
  • 31
  • 34
  • 13

Full Lotto draw results »