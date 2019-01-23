NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Taoiseach did not suggest checks at French ports as 'desirable' option, says Mary Lou McDonald

Wednesday, January 23, 2019 - 08:30 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said that European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas is right when he says there would need to be a hard border in Ireland in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

That is why the backstop is so important, she told RTE’s Morning Ireland, as it mitigates the effect of Brexit in the event of the UK “crashing out” with no agreement.

The Government needs to “hold its head” and has the responsibility to start preparing for that eventuality, she said.

The first job is to look for “breathing room” for Irish businesses, for society in general and for peace structures.

Ms McDonald dismissed reports that the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar had told other party leaders that the absence of a single market border in Ireland could mean checks at ports in France or the Netherlands is a "desirable" option if there is a no-deal Brexit.

Reports had suggested that it was one of the options mentioned in a discussion around what might happen if there is no withdrawal agreement.

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon to tell Theresa May to ‘stop pursuing the impossible’ on Brexit

However, Ms McDonald said such a suggestion “was not a runner” and that the Taoiseach had not proposed it at their meeting.

She said: "He didn't set that up as a proposition or a desirable outcome.

"I have emphasised to the Taoiseach that the task now for him and his government is to hold their nerve."

A Border Poll was “not something in Never Never Land,” she said. The Good Friday Agreement was “the ultimate backstop”.

“The border is not just an Irish problem – it’s a European problem.”


