Taoiseach denies Government hiding real no-deal border plans

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has denied his Government is deliberately hiding its real no deal Brexit border plans, claiming the allegation is a "conspiracy theory".

Mr Varadkar was forced to reject the allegation just days after EU leaders specifically discussed the need for a no deal border plan and as opposition parties warned "nothing is being clarified" on the issue.

Speaking during a detailed Dáil Brexit debate on Wednesday afternoon after last week's crunch EU summit in Brussels, Mr Varadkar sought to downplay no deal Brexit fears and threats of a damaging hard border crisis in Ireland.

However, despite welcoming the decision to delay the Brexit divorce day until either April 12 or May 22, the Taoiseach was quickly forced to face ongoing claims the Government is hiding its real no deal border plans.

Tackled by Fianna Fáil leader Micheal Martin on why "European media outlets" were reporting on "direct questions put to the Taoiseach" by EU leaders on Thursday night but "no such information appeared in the Irish media", Mr Martin said the EU concerns are being covered up.

After Mr Varadkar responded by claiming the allegation is "another conspiracy theory", Mr Martin responded: "He said it was a 'conspiracy theory' to say that anything was discussed or to question the idea that there could be meetings without papers or documents.