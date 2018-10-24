Taoiseach defends Michael D’s use of jet, says cost is 'very small'

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has defended President Michael D Higgins’ decision to use the Government’s Learjet to fly to Belfast, saying the near €6,000 cost is “actually very small”.

Ahead of last night’s debate, Mr Varadkar rejected rival presidential candidate claims that the cost is an example of runaway spending at Áras an Uachtaráin. Separately, he said he is “happy” that President Higgins has provided all the clarity needed on expenses during his time in power.

Speaking at a Fine Gael canvass launch in Dublin in support of President Higgins’ bid for a second term in office, Mr Varadkar acknowledged the ongoing controversy surrounding presidential spending.

Recent concerns have centred around President Higgins’ use of the Government’s Learjet on May 29 to deliver a speech at Queen’s University, Belfast, which cost the taxpayer €5,670.

While President Higgins initially responded to criticism over the flight costs by saying it was caused by security advice, the Police Service in Northern Ireland rejected the suggestion at the weekend, causing further questions over the matter.

However, asked before last night’s live TV debate on RTÉ’s Prime Time if he believes more clarity over the flight costs and further presidential expenses are needed, Mr Varadkar insisted there is nothing more to answer — and claimed the cost of the near €6,000 Belfast flight is “actually very small”.

I know there’s an understandable public concern around the cost of using something like the jet, but bear in mind the plane is owned by the Government,” said Mr Varadkar.

“The pilots are paid anyway, and we had a very strange situation during the recession when it was being flown around empty because the pilots have to keep up a certain number of flying hours.

“The added costs are actually very small and there’s obviously security costs associated with going by land as well.

“He has said if he is elected for a second term that [costs] will all be governed by an internal audit committee, so I’m happy with the answer he’s given.”

The defence of President Higgins’ presidential spending was repeated yesterday by Labour TDs Jan O’Sullivan and Aodhán Ó Riordáin and senator Ged Nash, who told reporters at Leinster House the President has nothing to hide. In particular, Mr Nash said Mr Higgins is “not someone who is prone to extravagance”, Ms O’Sullivan said he has been “upfront” about spending details, and Mr Ó Riordáin simply said the rival candidates are “trying to throw mud and hope it sticks”.

The latest opinion poll, taken before last night’s debate, put President Higgins on 68%, Sean Gallagher on 12%, Sinn Féin’s Liadh Ní Riada on 9%, Joan Freeman on 6%, Gavin Duffy on 3%, and Peter Casey on 2%.