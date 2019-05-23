NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Taoiseach defends garda resources after gangland killings

Leo Varadkar and Simon Coveney canvassing in Cork city centre today. Picture: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Thursday, May 23, 2019 - 12:12 PM

The Taoiseach has defended the resourcing of gardaí after two pals were gunned down just hours apart in brutal gangland-style executions in Dublin.

Leo Varadakar said while gardaí now have unprecedented resources, the latest killings prove the need for ongoing garda vigilance against the threat of gangland violence which he said never goes away.

Speaking in Cork this morning, Mr Varadkar said the Garda Commissioner has briefed the Justice Minister about the killings of Sean Little, 22, and Jordan Davis, 24, within hours of each other.

Davis was shot dead in Darndale yesterday afternoon in north Dublin while pushing a buggy. Little’s body was found beside a burning car in a laneway near Balbriggan in north Co Dublin late on Tuesday night.

Mr Varadkar said he spoke to Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan this morning about the killings.

“The information that we have is that these killings are most likely related to drugs and organised crime and are not linked to the other feuds - the Kinihan feud and the Drogheda feud,” he said.

As a government, our focus is entirely and very much on increasing garda resources.

“The gardaí now have unprecedented resources - a budget of €1.8bn a year, and we have increased the size of the garda force to 14,000 back to where it was before the economic crash.

“And we are going to increase it again to 15,000 - investing not just in gardaí but also in equipment, in ICT, in armed support units, and all that is very much underway.

READ MORE

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after Co Cork post office robbed

“The gardaí have had a lot of success when it comes to dealing with organised crimes and the drug trade in particular.

“There have been numerous drugs seizures in recent weeks and they have had a lot of success in places like Limerick and in Dublin’s north-east inner city.

“But it’s not something that ever goes away and that’s why we need to continue to be vigilant, to continue to support the gardaí in the work they are doing.

“That’s why the gardaí this year have unprecedented resources - a budget of €1.8bn, 14,000 gardaí back up to where we were before the crash, investment in ICT and equipment, in the armed support units, and we need more of that now.

“And as long as we continue to manage the economy well, we will be able to continue to invest both in the gardaí, so we can respond to crime, but also in prevention, by making sure that there are more opportunities, particularly in those communities which are often most affected by crimes, such as those including my own constituency.”

READ MORE

Irish family facing deportation from Australia ask for public support

More on this topic

Gardaí trying to establish motive for Dublin murders

Man questioned over woman's murder

Four arrested over body-in-canal murder investigation

Gardaí launch Dublin murder inquiry

KEYWORDS

Fine GaelElections 2019CrimeDublin

More in this Section

Gardaí arrest man as they investigate 'staged road traffic collisions'

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after Co Cork post office robbed

Gardaí trying to establish motive for Dublin murders

Shane Geoghegan's murderer's claim he didn't have fair trial rejected by ECHR


Lifestyle

This is why Zandra Rhodes thinks it’s important to support young designers

Empty-nester Lorraine Kelly reveals a stylish makeover of her daughter Rosie’s bedroom

Sandal season is almost here: 5 footwear trends to be seen in this summer

From childhood bread baking to exploding seaweed, these are the Hairy Bikers’ food memories

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 22, 2019

    • 18
    • 23
    • 29
    • 35
    • 40
    • 46
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »