NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Taoiseach defends €120k salaries for new directly elected mayors

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, May 02, 2019 - 07:45 AM

The Government has defended the proposed salaries for new directly elected mayors.

People in Cork, Limerick and Waterford will have the chance to vote to have those mayors later this month.

They would be paid around €120,000 a year, roughly in line with the salary of a junior minister.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar explained why that is the amount they decided on.

Mr Varadkar said: "Nobody likes the idea of politicians being paid, certainly not being paid more, and I understand why that is but if this is a real job with real power and real influence then it should come with a salary that matches that.

"That is why we decided to pitch it somewhere around the level of a Minister of State."

READ MORE

Protesters in Cork give Cabinet a slap in the face after a day of disruptions

More on this topic

Voters in N. Ireland go to polls amid fresh effort to defrost Stormont

Divorce Referendum: ‘Constitution not place to decide divorce rules,’ says Minister

Local Elections: Constituency thrown open by boundary extensions and candidate withdrawals

Local Elections: Inclusion of Ballincollig makes South-West most populous

KEYWORDS

Mayorpolitics

More in this Section

PSNI investigating Lyra McKee murder offering anonymity to witnesses

Law Society report recommends shortening of waiting period for divorce

Overcrowding has caused 'significant levels of violence' in prisons

Voters in N. Ireland go to polls amid fresh effort to defrost Stormont


Lifestyle

How to manage being a green parent without being a mean parent

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 01, 2019

    • 2
    • 17
    • 18
    • 35
    • 38
    • 43
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »