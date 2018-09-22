Taoiseach critical of presidential spend probe

By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith and Elaine Loughlin

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has lashed out at the Dáil’s spending watchdog for forcing a presidential office spending investigation to take place during the Áras race, warning he is concerned about the “timing”.

Health Minister Simon Harris separately said the decision by the Public Accounts Committee to hold a review — encouraged by four Fianna Fáil TDs— is “suspicious” after seven years of inaction.

On Thursday, the PAC agreed after a six-to-two vote to hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday with the Department of the Taoiseach’s secretary general Martin Fraser to clarify spending at the presidential office.

The meeting, which will be 24 hours before nominations for the presidential race close, came despite claims an investigation could be “unconstitutional” and interfere with the election.

Asked about the stand-off at the National Ploughing Championships, Mr Varadkar said while the PAC move cannot be stopped, it was the wrong step to take.

“I have to say I am concerned by it,” said Mr Varadkar.

“The presidency and the President are above politics and we have a separation of powers in our Constitution. The Áras is not accountable to the Dáil.”

“I am a little concerned around the timing, we are heading into that presidential election in the next couple of weeks, the PAC had seven years, the timing is not advisable.”

His comments were echoed by Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan and Mr Harris, who labelled the timing “suspicious”.

“The PAC, and I’m a former member of it, has a very important role,” said Mr Harris.

“But four weeks before we go to the polls seems a little bit suspicious to me.”

When asked if the move should be stopped, he said: “I’m sure the attorney general could perhaps offer advice to the Government.”

Meanwhile, businessman Gavin Duffy yesterday became the first official candidate to formally hand in his nomination papers.