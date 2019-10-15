News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Taoiseach: Cork man's death 'demonstrates how complex the problem of homelessness often is'

Taoiseach: Cork man's death 'demonstrates how complex the problem of homelessness often is'
Flowers left for the late Timothy Hourihane the homeless man who died after he was assaulted at the Mardyke Walk, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Tuesday, October 15, 2019 - 03:35 PM

The tragic case of Timmy Hourihane, the homeless man who was beaten to death in Cork at the weekend, demonstrates the complexity of the homelessness crisis, the Taoiseach said.

Leo Varadkar made his comments after Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin accused the government of not showing enough creativity or urgency to deal with the housing shortage.

Mr Martin, who raised the issue in the Dáil, said Mr Hourihane’s death reveals the fragility of homelessness and underlines how the government’s existing policies and solutions around tackling the problem have failed.

“The government’s response to date has not been of significant scale, creativity or urgency to deal with this. Fifty deaths a year among our homeless community on our streets is a damning indictment of government failures,” he said.

Mr Varadkar accepted that the government is struggling to solve the wider homelessness problem but he said in Mr Hourihane’s case, his family tried to help him, he was helped by housing charities, by addiction services and was also provided with an apartment - funded by the government.

READ MORE

Family of man killed in Cork city tented village 'are naturally devastated'

“But unfortunately this does demonstrate how complex the problem of homelessness often is, how hard it can be to help people, but how we should never give up trying to help people no matter what the circumstances,” he said.

The issue was raised in the Dáil just hours after Mr Hourihane’s devastated family appealed to the public for help finding his killer, and for privacy as they grieve his death.

Timmy Hourihane. Picture: John Finn
Timmy Hourihane. Picture: John Finn

“The family would ask that people would give any assistance that they can to An Garda Síochána to help bring some closure to the matter. There will be no further statement or comment by, or on behalf of the family," they said.

Their plea comes as gardaí continue their investigation into Mr Hourihane’s brutal death.

READ MORE

Man killed in Cork city tented village had keys to apartment but never used them

Gardaí say they are making good progress in their investigation, which has included taking statements from people who were living in tents in the Mardyke Walk area, they have taken some items of clothing for forensic analysis from people who were staying there, and they have harvested CCTV footage in a bid to trace Mr Hourihane’s last-known movements.

Meanwhile, the city council’s head of housing, Brian Geaney, told councillors on Monday that there are about 15 individuals known to the authorities that sleep rough on a regular basis in the city.

Offers of accommodation are regularly made to them but he added: “Our experience is that people do not always present on the night to avail of the bed on offer.

“If individuals or families present to the Accommodation Placement Service, the council makes every effort to provide an appropriate offer of accommodation. However, how people present on the night must be taken into account as there is a duty of care to the other residents availing of the homeless service.

“Currently, there is a group of individuals who are sleeping rough on a continuous basis who have not presented for any service and do not engage with the outreach teams.”

Fianna Fáil Cllr Fergal Dennehy, who tried to help Mr Hourihane over the years, said the issue again highlights the need for another tier of supports, to include wet houses and shelters for people with mental health and addiction issues.

READ MORE

Homeless people in Cork living in fear after killing at tented village

More on this topic

Family of homeless man killed in Cork plead for people to give any assistance they can to gardaíFamily of homeless man killed in Cork plead for people to give any assistance they can to gardaí

Family of man killed in Cork city tented village 'are naturally devastated'Family of man killed in Cork city tented village 'are naturally devastated'

Man killed in Cork city tented village had keys to apartment but never used themMan killed in Cork city tented village had keys to apartment but never used them

Homeless people in Cork living in fear after killing at tented villageHomeless people in Cork living in fear after killing at tented village


TOPIC: Homeless deaths

More in this Section

Man, 30s, dies following stabbing incident in Dublin; two men arrestedMan, 30s, dies following stabbing incident in Dublin; two men arrested

One northbound lane of M8 reopens following surface floodingOne northbound lane of M8 reopens following surface flooding

Councillors who bowed out at May's local elections to receive retirement gratuitiesCouncillors who bowed out at May's local elections to receive retirement gratuities

Brexit deal can be negotiated in time for EU summit, insists GovernmentBrexit deal can be negotiated in time for EU summit, insists Government


Lifestyle

My sister Gabriella always says that during sibling whispers all I ever wanted was to be on stage.This Much I Know: Man of many talents Mike Hanrahan

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance to a woman whose husband is controlling and belittling her.Ask a counsellor: ‘My husband is so controlling – what do I do?’

Peter Dowdall branches out to take a look at the mountain ash or rowan.Rowan berries show us how nature is stocking its larder for winter

Friends and Young Offenders actors Shane Casey and Dominic MacHale speak to Pat Fitzpatrick about struggling to make it but why they are not seeking out fame.‘I was down to a euro’ - Watch The Young Offenders actors tell of struggle to make it in acting

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 12, 2019

  • 1
  • 23
  • 27
  • 33
  • 42
  • 44
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »