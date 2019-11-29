Taoiseach confirms plans have been made to take care of Lisa Smith's child

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he is satisfied with plans put in place to care for Lisa Smith's child when she and her daughter return to Ireland.

The 38-year-old Dundalk woman travelled to Syria in 2016 to join the so-called Islamic State group.

She is currently in Turkey, but is expected home within the next week, and she will be interviewed by gardaí when she returns.

The Taoiseach also said that the child and family agency TUSLA, the Defence Forces and the gardaí are involved in plans to look after the both of them.

Mr Varadkar said her two-year-old daughter is an Irish citizen who should be looked after.

The Taoiseach said: "It is a tricky situation and ultimately the child is an Irish citizen and deserves to be protected, in my view, ultimately we seek to protect our citizens.

"Obviously, with regards to Lisa Smith, that's a slightly different situation but she is our citizen and it wouldn't be fair to expect the Turkish authorities to hold her indefinitely."