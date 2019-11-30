News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Taoiseach confirms Gardaí may look at prosecuting Lisa Smith upon her return to Ireland

Taoiseach confirms Gardaí may look at prosecuting Lisa Smith upon her return to Ireland
Lisa Smith. Pic: ITV
By Juno McEnroe

Political Correspondent

Saturday, November 30, 2019 - 07:49 PM

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has confirmed that former ISIS bride Lisa Smith is returning to Ireland this weekend and that gardai may be in a position to charge her.

Speaking at the Dublin Mid West by-election count, Mr Varadkar confirmed that social services would protect and help care for Ms Smith and her baby daughter when lands back on Irish soil.

But he also suggested that gardai may prosecute the former defence forces member after her return from the Middle East and ISIS controlled areas.

Answering questions from the Irish Examiner, Mr Varadkar said: “It's anticipated that two Irish citizens, Lisa Smith and her daughter, will return to Ireland this weekend. Obviously, when it comes to her daughter, she's a child, she's gonna be protected and social services are ready to do that.

“In relation to Lisa Smith, the gardai are going to want to speak to her. They may be in a position to charge her and if they do, then a prosecution may follow. That's all I can say about that.”

The 38-year-old Dundalk woman travelled to Syria in 2016 to join the so-called Islamic State group.

It has been suggested that if Ms Smith does not agree to questioning by Garda anti-terrorist officers upon her return, she may be arrested under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

The Army Ranger Wing are thought to be responsible for Ms Smith’s safety as she travels out of Turkey on a flight. Gardai then are expected to take control once she lands on Irish soil.

READ MORE

Murphy insists he has 'been compliant' with Dáil attendance rules

More on this topic

Simon Coveney plays down reports that Lisa Smith due home in coming daysSimon Coveney plays down reports that Lisa Smith due home in coming days

Taoiseach confirms plans have been made to take care of Lisa Smith's childTaoiseach confirms plans have been made to take care of Lisa Smith's child

Gardaí have duty to ensure safety of Lisa Smith, says Garda bossGardaí have duty to ensure safety of Lisa Smith, says Garda boss

Imminent return of Lisa Smith: Treat Irish IS fighter with cautionImminent return of Lisa Smith: Treat Irish IS fighter with caution


TOPIC: Lisa Smith

More in this Section

Sherlock: Maher a contender for 2020 General ElectionSherlock: Maher a contender for 2020 General Election

Verona Murphy insists she will run in next General ElectionVerona Murphy insists she will run in next General Election

Fine Gael's Burke optimistic about chances in 2020 General ElectionFine Gael's Burke optimistic about chances in 2020 General Election

Campaigners rally against liberalisation of NI abortion lawCampaigners rally against liberalisation of NI abortion law


Lifestyle

Des O’Sullivan reports on stellar prices and previews upcoming salesIrish art auction fetches record €5.5m

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

  • 11
  • 28
  • 29
  • 39
  • 42
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »