Taoiseach confirms Gardaí may look at prosecuting Lisa Smith upon her return to Ireland

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has confirmed that former ISIS bride Lisa Smith is returning to Ireland this weekend and that gardai may be in a position to charge her.

Speaking at the Dublin Mid West by-election count, Mr Varadkar confirmed that social services would protect and help care for Ms Smith and her baby daughter when lands back on Irish soil.

But he also suggested that gardai may prosecute the former defence forces member after her return from the Middle East and ISIS controlled areas.

Answering questions from the Irish Examiner, Mr Varadkar said: “It's anticipated that two Irish citizens, Lisa Smith and her daughter, will return to Ireland this weekend. Obviously, when it comes to her daughter, she's a child, she's gonna be protected and social services are ready to do that.

“In relation to Lisa Smith, the gardai are going to want to speak to her. They may be in a position to charge her and if they do, then a prosecution may follow. That's all I can say about that.”

The 38-year-old Dundalk woman travelled to Syria in 2016 to join the so-called Islamic State group.

It has been suggested that if Ms Smith does not agree to questioning by Garda anti-terrorist officers upon her return, she may be arrested under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

The Army Ranger Wing are thought to be responsible for Ms Smith’s safety as she travels out of Turkey on a flight. Gardai then are expected to take control once she lands on Irish soil.