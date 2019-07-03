News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Taoiseach compares Micheál Martin to sinning priest

By Elaine Loughlin

Political Correspondent

Wednesday, July 03, 2019 - 04:04 PM

The Taoiseach has compared Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin to a priest who secretly goes behind the altar to engage in sin himself.

The comments came after Mr Martin raised a number of public projects including Cork's Dunkettle Interchange and the National Children's Hospital and asked that the Government provide an updated cost of projects under the National Development Plan (NDP).

Mr Martin accused Leo Varadkar and his Government of obfuscation in relation to revealing costs adding that the rumour around Cork city was that the Dunkettle project had risen far beyond the €115m indicated price.

"The language we are getting from the Department is obfuscation after obfuscation, so Taoiseach I will ask for clarity on those specific projects that I have mentioned and also will you commit to update the detailed tables of cost on projects under the NDP for the next four years," Mr Marin said in the Dáil.

Responding, Mr Varadkar said:

"I am always amused and bemused that Deputy Martin likes to accuse me of being partisan and personal yet as is evidenced by his name calling today he is very capable of being partisan and personalised himself.

He kind of reminds me of one of those parish priests who preaches from the alter telling us how to avoid sin while secretly going behind the altar and engaging in any amount of sin himself.

Mr Varadkar went on to detail the capital spending budget in health, which has doubled in the past 10 years.

He added that less than 20% of that budget was for the National Children's Hospital with the remainder going towards other healthcare projects.

READ MORE

'It is a secret you have to keep' - 24-year-old's life on hold because of undocumented status

More on this topic

Scares around standard of imported foods under Mercosur deal could see products banned from EU

Noel Gallagher accuses Liam of threatening his 19-year-old daughter

Mind the gap! Video shows boy falling between train and platform

Gardaí interview man in connection with hit-and-run of toddler in Cork

Leo VaradkarMicheál MartinDáilPolitics

More in this Section

Paschal Donohoe: Disorderly Brexit could see €6bn downturn

Trade union leader criticises govt over 'failed' housing plans

Gardaí appeal for information after teen injured in hit and run in Dublin

Investigation underway into Belgooly fire


Lifestyle

7 essential pieces of camping kit for your next outdoor adventure

Aperol at 100: How an Italian apéritif became the unofficial taste of summer

Video: This is how you can help the environment on a stand up paddleboard

Can a stay on a desert island in Indonesia really tame your stress levels?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 29, 2019

    • 7
    • 12
    • 35
    • 40
    • 44
    • 46
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »