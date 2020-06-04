News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Taoiseach claims Direct Provision system does not fuel racism but needs to change

Taoiseach claims Direct Provision system does not fuel racism but needs to change
By Press Association
Thursday, June 04, 2020 - 02:37 PM

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has defended the Direct Provision system for asylum seekers saying it needs to change but the system does not fuel racism.

The Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan confirmed last month that almost 8,000 asylum seekers are being provided with accommodation and support across the State.

There have been concerns about the ability of people living in Direct Provision to social distance and self-isolate because of cramped conditions.

There were calls from TDs in the Dáil today to end Direct Provision with some making comparisons between it and the killing of George Floyd.

Mr Varakdar said successive governments have tried and will continue to reform it but that it is an optional system.

He said: “A lot of Direct Provision accommodation is sub-standard and that needs to change.

“Some of it is a good standard with people being able to have their own door and catering, some of it is of a bad standard and that needs to change.

READ MORE

Taoiseach calls out 'lack of moral leadership' from US govt amid George Floyd death protests

“But I think we need to understand the difference between Direct Provision and a man who was killed by the police by having somebody step on his neck.

“Direct Provision ultimately is a service offered by the State, it is not compulsory and it is not a form of detention, it is a service provided for by the state and they are provided with free accommodation, food, heat, light, healthcare and education and also some spending money.

“It is not the same thing as a man being killed by the police.”

He said he does not believe the system fuels racism.

“Does it add to racism or not? I hope it doesn’t.

Lots of communities have welcomed accommodation centres in their towns and villages and set up welcoming centres so I don’t think it always fuels racism.

“What would the alternative like?

“The alternative put forward is purpose-built accommodation built by the State to house asylum seekers or accommodation built by non-profit housing bodies or charities.

“I think we would run into the same problems in communities.

“The minute that planning application goes in you would see the public meeting, people coming up with all sorts of reasons why they don’t want a state-run own-door accommodation in their town or village.”

Meanwhile, an anti-racism protest will take place at the US embassy in Dublin on Saturday in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

READ MORE

Immigrant Council helped 27 female trafficking victims, including children, last year

More on this topic

Letter to the editor: Justice denied, but not just in America, think direct provisionLetter to the editor: Justice denied, but not just in America, think direct provision

Clare community calls on Charlie Flanagan to close 'inhumane' emergency accommodationClare community calls on Charlie Flanagan to close 'inhumane' emergency accommodation

Sanctuary Runners race together, but apart, for unity with Direct Provision residentsSanctuary Runners race together, but apart, for unity with Direct Provision residents

Caherciveen revelations undermine public apologyCaherciveen revelations undermine public apology


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Direct ProvisionTOPIC: Direct Provision

More in this Section

Covid-19: This week 'the important week' in roadmap decision as health team meets to decideCovid-19: This week 'the important week' in roadmap decision as health team meets to decide

Govt to reduce pandemic payments to part-time workersGovt to reduce pandemic payments to part-time workers

'Lessons need to be learned' as HSE sees rise in serious incidents'Lessons need to be learned' as HSE sees rise in serious incidents

€201k salary for Trinity College head breaches approved limit€201k salary for Trinity College head breaches approved limit


Lifestyle

She joins celebrities like Lady Gaga and Stephanie Beatriz fighting bi erasure.Why it’s so important Lili Reinhart has come out as bisexual

PPE can exacerbate pre-existing conditions and cause acne, but there are things you can do to help.How to protect your skin when wearing a face mask

David Brophy's new choir and a classic Ireland v Holland game feature among today's top tips.Thursday's TV Highlights: David Brophy's new choir and a classic Ireland v Holland game

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

  • 20
  • 23
  • 26
  • 36
  • 43
  • 44
  • 5

Full Lotto draw results »