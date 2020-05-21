News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Taoiseach claims British government is using Northern Ireland as leverage in EU trade talks

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, May 21, 2020 - 07:03 PM

The Taoiseach claims the British government is using Northern Ireland as leverage in trade talks with the EU.

It is after the UK government revealed how it plans to implement the Irish protocol in the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

It will see some additional checks on goods entering the North from Britain.

However, the Taoiseach says there is some ambiguity on customs.

But, Leo Varadkar says he expects the British government to honour its commitments:

“I think what they are doing, and I did anticipate they would do this, is they are trying to use Northern Ireland as leverage again in the negotiations,” said the Taoiseach.

“Trying to use Northern Ireland to get a better trade deal for all of the UK.

“Sure they would do that, wouldn’t they? But we’re wise to it as well.”

