Taoiseach delays US trip; 10 ministers spending St Patrick's Day abraod

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s trip to America has been curtailed by a day, as he has cancelled a planned trip to New York tomorrow.

Mr Varadkar had been due to attend a meeting in the city tomorrow afternoon, but will now not fly to the US until Wednesday as he takes more meetings on the Covid-19 outbreak tomorrow.

On Thursday, Mr Varadkar will join American President Donald Trump for the traditional St Patrick’s Day meeting between the leaders of the two countries.

The cancellation comes as a cabinet subcommittee meets on the outbreak, with further updates on the number of cases expected later today.

Cabinet plans for the trips abroad have been severely scaled back this year, with costs being kept to a minimum. In total, cabinet members will travel to 10 locations, mostly in the US.

Ministers visiting the US include Business Minister Heather Humphreys who is going to Sacramento; Agriculture Minister Michael Creed who will travel to Chicago; Rural Affairs Minister Michael Ring, who will visit Boston, and Defence Minister Paul Kehoe who is going to Savannah.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe will visit Paris and Brussels while Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan will go to Berlin.

Today, Mr Varadkar will meet with other party leaders as the country responds to Covid-19.

