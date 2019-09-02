News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Taoiseach blasts 'political scaremongering' over cost of children's hospital

By Juno McEnroe

Political Correspondent

Monday, September 02, 2019 - 11:34 AM

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has launched an attack on criticisms of the controversial €1.7bn children's hospital build, slamming the “political scaremongering” and “scare tactics” being used.

Launching the HSE's €2bn capital plan today, he mentioned criticism of the project, which has run-up a massive overspend.

Speaking in Dun Laoghaire at the National Rehabilitation Hospital, he defended progress on the health system, including progress on surgery waiting times and bed numbers.

But he opened his speech with surprise remarks hitting out at concern over the children's hospital.

The hospital is being used for “political scaremongering,” he told an audience.

There are “scare tactics” being used, he warned

These included the use of staffing numbers in analysis over the hospital build and criticism about its costs.

The criticism is “fake” and “made-up,” Mr Varadkar insisted.

He said the cost of the children's hospital build this year would be 1.3% of the entire health budget.

Mr Varadkar also defended progress made in reducing surgery waiting times and hospital bed numbers. Capital plans are needed, he said, and money going into health is not going into a “black hole”, he added.

The capital spending plans include proposals for 250 projects, including hospital builds over the next three years.

New radiation oncology facilities at CUH among €2bn of health projects to be announced

