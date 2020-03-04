Taoiseach bids to secure €1bn 'Peace Plus' programme for Northern Ireland

Leo Varadkar has said that Brexit must not define Ireland or the European Union.

Mr Varadkar told an ‘Europe and the Future’ event at Trinity College Dublin that Brexit will define the UK for the next few decades.

He also described the EU as a “steal when you look at” what Ireland puts in and what it gets out of the European Union.

He added: “It’s really cheap if you think about what we get back from European Union, for the amount that we contribute and it’s a pity, I think in some ways, that it was never seen by the UK, not least in the last 30 years.”

The Taoiseach also said he wants to secure a €1bn Peace Plus programme for Northern Ireland and the border counties.

“We are very much on our way to do that,” he added.

I think the world should not divided between dreamers and realists.

“It is driven forward by dreamers and realists who believe in creating a better future."