Taoiseach begins three-day campaign trail ahead of May elections

Tuesday, April 30, 2019 - 12:26 PM

The Taoiseach is beginning a three-day campaign trail across the country ahead of the local and European elections.

Leo Varadkar will travel to Waterford, Cork and Limerick looking for a Yes vote in the plebiscite on directly elected mayors.

In May people in those counties will vote on whether to have directly elected Mayors.

But so far there has been little information to people about what that would actually mean and the powers those mayors would have.

Leo Varadkar is hoping to change that as he leads canvasses in the three cities this week starting in Waterford today.

The cabinet will also hold its weekly meeting in Cork tomorrow, taking a rare trip outside the capital.

It all comes ahead of the local and European elections votes that will be a crucial barometer of where the parties are.

The government of the day usually gets a bit of a kicking in these midterm elections - and will need a strong campaign to avoid ceding more ground, and more seats, to Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin.

'He's a lovely fella when he's asleep' - Bertie Ahern says Rees-Mogg did not know what the Irish border was

