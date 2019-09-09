News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
BREXIT

LIVE: Boris rules out border checks; Taoiseach says pair have 'much to discuss'

Boris Johnson meets Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in Government Buildings during his visit to Dublin. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, September 09, 2019 - 09:24 AM

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ruled out the British Government undergoing checks at the Northern Irish border ahead of his meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Mr Varadkar meanwhile has said there is no such thing as a clean Brexit as he begins talk with his British counterpart

"We respect the democratic and sovereign decision to leave the European Union," Mr Varadkar said.

However, he insisted the pair have "much to discuss".

Mr Johnson outlined two tasks the pair must undergo:

  • Restore the Stormont Assembly
  • "We must get Brexit done"

Mr Varadkar added that with or without a Brexit deal, issues such as tariffs, fishing rights and state aid have to be dealt with.

"We are open to alternatives - but they must to realistic," Mr Varadkar said.

Earlier: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has arrived at Government Buildings ahead of a crucial meeting with British Primer Minister Boris Johnson this morning.

It is anticipated that a North-only backstop will be one of solutions discussed between Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and British prime minister Boris Johnson today in fresh attempts to break the Brexit deadlock.

However, Mr Varadkar played down any prospects of a deal being struck between the two leaders as they hold their first face-to-face meeting in Dublin.

Mr Johnson has come under fire for his handling of Brexit negotiations during his brief premiership to date.

In the event of no-deal, Mr Varadkar says it is not possible to talk about a free trade agreement until issues around citizens’ rights, the financial settlement associated with the UK leaving the EU and Ireland are resolved, which he says were already resolved in the Withdrawal Agreement.

On Mr Johnson’s comments that he would rather be found “dead in a ditch” than seek an extension, Mr Varadkar said he did not feel the same.

He added: “It’s important we remember that this is not about politicians, it’s about protecting people’s jobs, business and peace and security – and if an extension is required to do that, well I think any politician should be prepared to do that.”

Meanwhile in the UK, Tory MP Nigel Evans said Boris Johnson is more likely to call for a vote of no confidence in his own Government or force an election via another means than to go to Brussels to ask for an Article 50 extension.

The joint executive secretary of the 1922 Committee of backbench Tory MPs told Today: “I cannot see under the current circumstances Boris Johnson going to Brussels and asking for that extension.”

