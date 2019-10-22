News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Taoiseach apologises to those 'whose lives have been shattered' by CervicalCheck scandal

By Elaine Loughlin

Political Correspondent

Tuesday, October 22, 2019 - 06:50 PM

The Taoiseach has formally apologised to the wives, daughters, sisters and mothers whose lives have been shattered as a result of the CervicalCheck scandal.

Issuing a State apology in the Dáil in front of a packed public gallery, Leo Varadkar said his words would not provide closure to those impacted by the controversy, but he hoped they would help the healing process.

Pointing to a "litany of failures" in how cervical screening operated for many years, Mr Varadkar said he is "sorry for the humiliation, the disrespect, the deceit, the false reassurance, the attempts to play down the seriousness of this debacle by some, and inaccuracies in claims from others - all of which added to confusion and public concern".

"As Taoiseach on behalf of the State, I apologise to the women and their loved ones who suffered from a litany of failures in how cervical screening in our country operated over many years."

Patient advocates, Vicky Phelan, Stephen Teap and Lorraine Walsh, were among around 80 women and relatives of those impacted who travelled to Leinster House yesterday afternoon to hear the official apology.

The Taoiseach acknowledged that the apology is too late for some, including Emma Mhic Mhathúna, and for others he said it will never be enough. He described the system as one that was "doomed to fail" and had resulted in "a debacle that left a country heartbroken".

Mr Varadkar said: "We apologise: to our wives, our daughters, our sisters, our mothers. To the men who lost the centre of their lives and who every day have to try and pick up the pieces.The single fathers and grandparents.

To the children who will always have a gaping hole in their lives. To all those grieving for what has been taken from them.The happy days that will never be. A State apology may not provide closure, but I hope it will help to heal.

Paying tribute to the many women and their families in attendance, Fianna Fáil leader, Micheál Martin, said it had taken immense legal, public and political pressure before action was taken. Mr Martin said the "failure to put the patient’s interests at the centre of every decision" had resulted in "vital information being withheld and appalling errors being made".

While he said the Government apology is an important step he added that "the true measure of it will be seen in the action which is taken not just today but, in the months and years ahead".

This was echoed by Sinn Féin president, Mary-Lou McDonald, who said the Taoiseach's words “are hollow without the actions to back them up” and said the examination of slides must be repatriated.

Solidarity PBP TD, Brid Smith, said the apology would sit better if the State ended the challenge to the case made by terminally ill woman, Ruth Morrissey.

Labour's Alan Kelly also used his time in the Dáil to mention Ms Morrissey who he said has been forced to "take on the State to get justice and spend over two weeks in total in the High Court only to have her judgement appealed again" even though the Taoiseach had said that no woman would have to go through what Vicky Phelan went through again.

The scandal shows that the system is not functioning in an open and accountable way, Independent TD Catherine Connolly told the Dáil.

None of this would have surfaced without the bravery of the women concerned, particularly Vicky Phelan, who refused to sign a non-disclosure document.

"All of us would understand if she had done so, given the pressure she was under. She did not succumb to that pressure and neither did the other women."

