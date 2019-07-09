Taoiseach apologises to those abused in schools who were denied redress

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has apologised on behalf of the State to those abused in day schools who have been denied accessing redress.

Speaking in the Dáil, Mr Varadkar apologised for the delay survivors of historical sexual abuse face when attempting to access a State ex gratia (out of court) scheme.

A review of 19 applications rejected from the scheme found the State is imposing an illogical and unfair requirement on victims seeking compensation by requiring them to prove evidence of a ‘prior complaint’ made against their abuser.

Mr Varadkar today apologised to victims of abuse for the delay and obstacles with the scheme.

“Successive governments have not put right this historic wrong,” he said.

During Leader’s Questions, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said those who are abused as children face lifelong trauma.

When the power of the State is devoted to denying them justice, that trauma is exasperated.

He asked the Taoiseach to confirm if the requirement for a prior complaint would be removed for all applicants to the ex gratia scheme, not just the 13 cases where Justice O’Neill determined should be paid.

“I expect we will,” Mr Vardakar said.

“Obviously we will have to remove the prior complain condition.”

The Minister for Education is meeting with the Attorney General this afternoon for further advice, he added.