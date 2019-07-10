Taoiseach apologises in Dáil for 'sinning priest' comment

The Taoiseach has apologised for comments he made in the Dáil about sinning priests.

Last week Leo Varadkar compared Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin to a priest who was preaching good things but sinning behind the altar.

The comments provoked a backlash and serious offence from the church.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar apologised for the remarks this afternoon:

"I made some remarks in relation to sinning priests this time last week on Leader's Questions.

They caused offence to people that I never intended to offend.

"I wish to apologise to anyone I offended including the Deputy (Micheál Martin) and I withdraw the remarks," Mr Varadkar concluded.