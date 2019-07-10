News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Taoiseach apologises in Dáil for 'sinning priest' comment

Taoiseach apologises in Dáil for 'sinning priest' comment
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, July 10, 2019 - 03:01 PM

The Taoiseach has apologised for comments he made in the Dáil about sinning priests.

Last week Leo Varadkar compared Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin to a priest who was preaching good things but sinning behind the altar.

The comments provoked a backlash and serious offence from the church.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar apologised for the remarks this afternoon:

"I made some remarks in relation to sinning priests this time last week on Leader's Questions.

They caused offence to people that I never intended to offend.

"I wish to apologise to anyone I offended including the Deputy (Micheál Martin) and I withdraw the remarks," Mr Varadkar concluded.

READ MORE

Watch: Angry scenes outside Leinster House as Gov accused of throwing farmers 'under the bus'

More on this topic

Taoiseach apologises to those abused in schools who were denied redressTaoiseach apologises to those abused in schools who were denied redress

Leo Varadkar, and Fine Gael, are no longer in great shapeLeo Varadkar, and Fine Gael, are no longer in great shape

Off-radar pay deal for judges: Tory Boy tag is beginning to ring trueOff-radar pay deal for judges: Tory Boy tag is beginning to ring true

Removing border backstop ‘as bad for Ireland as no-deal Brexit’Removing border backstop ‘as bad for Ireland as no-deal Brexit’

Leo VaradkarMicheál MartinDáilTOPIC: Leo Varadkar

More in this Section

No longer glass ceiling for women in Garda, anniversary event toldNo longer glass ceiling for women in Garda, anniversary event told

Irish Cancer Society calls on Government to ease financial burden on patientsIrish Cancer Society calls on Government to ease financial burden on patients

Watch: Angry scenes outside Leinster House as Gov accused of throwing farmers 'under the bus'Watch: Angry scenes outside Leinster House as Gov accused of throwing farmers 'under the bus'

'Solicitors should be a bit more selective about who they take on', says judge in throwing out five 'whiplash' claims'Solicitors should be a bit more selective about who they take on', says judge in throwing out five 'whiplash' claims


Lifestyle

Kinde provides a supportive digital community for managing issues like anxiety and depression, says Liz Connor.A new social media platform has launched for people who want to talk about their mental health

Her new brand Haus Laboratories will be available on Amazon in September.6 of Lady Gaga’s biggest beauty looks as she announces her make-up line

The singer and her famous seven-year-old were matching on the red carpet again last night.5 times Beyoncé and Blue Ivy mastered mother-daughter twinning

A remake of The Lion King will reignite our passion for a species in worrying decline. Sarah Marshall finds a glimmer of hope in the Masai Mara.All hail the magical Kenyan kingdom where lions reign supreme

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 06, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 19
  • 27
  • 31
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »