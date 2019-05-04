Taoiseach apologises for Waterford hospital mortuary comments

The Taoiseach has apologised for his comments about the mortuary services at University Hospital Waterford.

Four consultants had previously stated that dead bodies were being left decomposing on hospital trolleys in corridors.

When asked about this on a visit to the area, Leo Varadkar said there wasn't any evidence to back up the claims and described it as a "strange story".

Mr Varadkar apologised unreservedly to anyone who feels he did not treat the concerns raised by the consultants seriously.

In a statement, he said: "Last week when I was asked about the Waterford mortuary, there were conflicting accounts. On the one hand, a letter from four consultants making deeply disturbing claims about conditions in the mortuary and on the other hand, a statement from hospital management saying there was no evidence or supporting complaints to back up the claims.

"I did not want to jump to conclusions or to side with one group or staff against another without knowing facts or before an investigation was carried out.

"That's why I said that I did not know if the claims were true or not.

"Over the course of the week, corroborating statements have come to light and complaints have been made that I believe support the views expressed by the four consultants. This is one I got wrong.

"I want to apologise unreservedly to anyone who feels that I did not treat this issue with the seriousness or sensitivity it deserved.

"As I have said before, my over-riding concern is for the dignity of patients in life and in death. It has never been in dispute that the mortuary is sub-standard and needs to be replaced. Planning permission has been granted for a new one and I am assured that it will go to tender and construction this year. In the interim, temporary measures are being put in place."