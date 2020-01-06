Taoiseach and Justice Minister stand over planned RIC commemoration as Cork mayor announces boycott

- Additional reporting by Aine Kenny

A defiant Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said the Government “stands over its decision” to commemorate members of the RIC, saying it is a “shame” some people are boycotting events.

Controversy has arisen over the decision to commemorate Irish men and women who were officers in the forces of the Crown 100 years ago, with several Lord Mayors - including Cork's - saying they will not attend.

Speaking in Dublin, Mr Varadkar said he is “disappointed” by the decision of some council leaders to stay away from planned events.

“I have to say, I'm disappointed to hear that some people are going to boycott the event. I think that is regrettable,” he said.

“I remember 10 or 15 years ago was very controversial to commemorate the deaths of soldiers in World War One, because some people felt that they shouldn't be remembered because they fought for the British, That has changed, thankfully,” he added.

“Almost everyone thinks it makes sense, right and proper to remember Irish people soldiers who died in the First World War. And I think the same thing really applies to police officers.

Pollice officers who were killed, Catholic and Protestant alike, who were members of the RIC in the DMP, many of whose families are still alive and remember them. So, I think it's a shame that people are boycotting but the government stands over the decision to hold the event.

He said of those council leaders not attending to allow someone from their councils to attend in their place.

“I suppose that someone taking a decision not to attend, I would ask them if they if they're not going to attend to least allow somebody from their council to attend.

"So it's often the case that a public event that if the mayor or Cathaoirleach does not attend then the Leas Cathaoirleach does,” he said.

“If they want to take a personal decision not to attend, that's their decision, but there may be other people in their city or in their county who feel differently and would like to have these men recognized and perhaps those mayors and those Cathaoirligh who are not attending could ask someone to deputize for sure that would be good,” he added.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan also defended the decision to hold the event, saying it is "in no sense" a commemoration of the Black and Tans.

"The approach to the Decade of Centenaries has made clear that there is no hierarchy of Irishness and that our goal of reconciliation on the island of Ireland can only be achieved through mutual understanding and mutual respect of the different traditions on the island. As part of the Decade of Centenaries (2012-2023), under the guidance of the Expert Advisory Group on Centenary Commemoration, I, on behalf of the Government, will host an event to commemorate the place of the Royal Irish Constabulary and Dublin Metropolitan Police in Irish History," he said,

"This event is one of a large number of events taking place during this decade to acknowledge and commemorate significant events or developments in the history of our island one hundred years ago. It is not a celebration. It is an acknowledgement the historical importance of both the DMP and the RIC, and is in no sense a commemoration of the “Black & Tans” or the “Auxiliaries” he said.

Meanwhile, the Lord Mayor of Cork City has said he will not be attending the commemoration.

Mayor John Sheehan said he received an invite to the ceremony on Friday and thought carefully about it, before eventually deciding not to attend.

"I won't be attending for various reasons. One is that this is commemorating the institutions and not the individuals.

"It would not be appropriate for me to attend while wearing the same chain that Tomás MacCurtain once wore, especially when he was killed by RIC officers.

"I could not commemorate [the RIC] and then commemorate Tomás MacCurtain's death a few weeks later... it would just not be appropriate."

Tomás MacCurtain was shot dead on the 20 March 1920, on his 36th birthday. He was killed in front of his wife and son by a group of men, who were later found to be members of the RIC after an official inquest.

However, the Mayor welcomed the centenary events overall. "Ireland was a very divided place [after the War of Independence and Civil War]. I think we are mature enough now to look at this history and see the genuine beliefs held by people... these beliefs shaped Ireland.

"Cork is doing a whole year of centenary commemorations, for the deaths of Tomás MacCurtain, Terence MacSwiney and also the burning of Cork."

The Lord Mayor says that both MacCurtain and MacSwiney were hugely important to commemorate for the centenary, especially for Cork.

"Terence MacSwiney's death was a huge global event and received worldwide media coverage at the time. It's important to recognise this."

Terence MacSwiney became the Lord Mayor of Cork after the death of Tomás MacCurtain. He was arrested in August 1920 for the "possession of seditious articles and documents" and for the possession of a cypher key.

He was tried, and then imprisoned in Britain. He died while on a hunger strike, protesting his internment.

The current Lord Mayor feels that Irish people still bear a great connection to this part of our history.

"From my visits to schools, it's clear that the children of today have and enthusiasm for this history and they have a great connection to their past."