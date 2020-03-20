Taoiseach: Additional measures may be needed to counter Covid-19 threat

Additional measures to protect life from the Covid-19 disease may be needed in the weeks ahead, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said.

Powers of detention contained within emergency legislation passed today are “necessary” to protect health, the Taoiseach added.

He said: “I am absolutely certain they are necessary in order to protect human life and human health and I absolutely guarantee people, effectively creating recession is not something any Government would ever want to do other than it being necessary at this occasion to protect human health and human life.

“The question really is going to be whether we need to take additional measures in the weeks ahead.

“We will have a better idea towards the end of the month if that is necessary.”

Mr Varadkar attended an attestation ceremony for new Garda officers in Tipperary today. Attestation ceremony at the Garda Training College in Templemore, Co. Tipperary (Mark Condren/PA)

More than 300 new gardaí will be deployed to stations nationwide to help respond to the Covid-19 crisis.

The trainees will bring the force's numbers to its highest level of almost 15,000.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Varadkar said the restrictions to stop the spread of Covid-19 are “absolutely necessary” to protect human life and health.

“The question is really going to be if we are going to need to take additional measures in the weeks ahead, and we will have a better idea if that is going to be necessary at the end of the month.”

They are moving to the front line at an earlier point in their training than they would have anticipated due to the current “unprecedented” circumstances, Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said.

Mr Flanagan said: “The 319 new gardai will be deployed to Garda stations nationally in the coming weeks, where their presence will maximise the operational availability of An Garda Siochana and its ability to support other vital services in response to Covid-19.

“An Garda Siochana has always been defined by a deep connection to community, a connection which, in almost 100 proud years of the organisation, has never been more badly needed.

“I want to assure those who are vulnerable, alone or afraid, you can count on our gardaí. They will be there to reassure you and to help you.”

Fianna Fáil justice spokesman Jim O’Callaghan said: “We need as many members of An Garda Siochana as possible on our streets tackling crime, and protecting our citizens.

“A strengthened garda presence is critical for the safety of our communities during the current Covid-19 crisis.

“The newly attested gardaí will play a vital role in the weeks ahead, assisting in a range of measures including supporting public services across the country.

“Extra members of the force are to be deployed around businesses such as supermarkets and pharmacies, to provide reassurance and support to business and the public.”