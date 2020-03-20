News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Taoiseach: Additional measures may be needed to counter Covid-19 threat

By Press Association
Friday, March 20, 2020 - 04:27 PM

Additional measures to protect life from the Covid-19 disease may be needed in the weeks ahead, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said.

Powers of detention contained within emergency legislation passed today are “necessary” to protect health, the Taoiseach added.

He said: “I am absolutely certain they are necessary in order to protect human life and human health and I absolutely guarantee people, effectively creating recession is not something any Government would ever want to do other than it being necessary at this occasion to protect human health and human life.

“The question really is going to be whether we need to take additional measures in the weeks ahead.

“We will have a better idea towards the end of the month if that is necessary.”

Mr Varadkar attended an attestation ceremony for new Garda officers in Tipperary today.

Attestation ceremony at the Garda Training College in Templemore, Co. Tipperary (Mark Condren/PA)
Attestation ceremony at the Garda Training College in Templemore, Co. Tipperary (Mark Condren/PA)

More than 300 new gardaí will be deployed to stations nationwide to help respond to the Covid-19 crisis.

The trainees will bring the force's numbers to its highest level of almost 15,000.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Varadkar said the restrictions to stop the spread of Covid-19 are “absolutely necessary” to protect human life and health.

“I am absolutely certain they are necessary to protect human life, and I absolutely guarantee people that creating recessions is not something any government would ever want to do, other than it being necessary at this occasion to protect human health and human life.

“The question is really going to be if we are going to need to take additional measures in the weeks ahead, and we will have a better idea if that is going to be necessary at the end of the month.”

They are moving to the front line at an earlier point in their training than they would have anticipated due to the current “unprecedented” circumstances, Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said.

Mr Flanagan said: “The 319 new gardai will be deployed to Garda stations nationally in the coming weeks, where their presence will maximise the operational availability of An Garda Siochana and its ability to support other vital services in response to Covid-19.

“An Garda Siochana has always been defined by a deep connection to community, a connection which, in almost 100 proud years of the organisation, has never been more badly needed.

“I want to assure those who are vulnerable, alone or afraid, you can count on our gardaí. They will be there to reassure you and to help you.”

Fianna Fáil justice spokesman Jim O’Callaghan said: “We need as many members of An Garda Siochana as possible on our streets tackling crime, and protecting our citizens.

“A strengthened garda presence is critical for the safety of our communities during the current Covid-19 crisis.

“The newly attested gardaí will play a vital role in the weeks ahead, assisting in a range of measures including supporting public services across the country.

“Extra members of the force are to be deployed around businesses such as supermarkets and pharmacies, to provide reassurance and support to business and the public.”

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

