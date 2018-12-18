Tánaiste to update Cabinet on preparations for no-deal Brexit

The cabinet will be updated on preparations for a no-deal Brexit this morning.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney will tell his ministerial colleagues how preparations are going ahead of an updated report being published on Thursday.

After last week's European Council meeting the Taoiseach said preparations for a no-deal scenario will be stepped up.

They include hiring more customs officers for ports and airports in case the UK crashes out without a deal in March.

Meanwhile, the British government has blocked an attempt by opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn for MPs to have a confidence vote in Theresa May.

Downing Street has dismissed it as a stunt.

The Labour leader is angry the vote on the Brexit withdrawal deal is being delayed until next month.

The DUP has said it will support Mrs May.

One of their MPs Jeffrey Donaldson says they're focusing on getting changes to her agreement with Brussels.

"There is clearly still some way to go yet in terms of the negotiation but we're patient and we'll wait to see what happens but we know what we need," said Mr Donaldson.