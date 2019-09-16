News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Tánaiste to brief cabinet on public information efforts

Tánaiste to brief cabinet on public information efforts
By Juno McEnroe

Political Correspondent

Monday, September 16, 2019 - 06:58 PM

Tánaiste Simon Coveney will brief colleagues with a memo on ongoing efforts to inform the public about registering with authorities or applying for grants. In particular, there will be a focus on small firms being made aware of supports.

A major public awareness campaign is expected to get underway in the weeks ahead as the Brexit agreement deadline of Oct 31 draws nearer. TV, radio and newspaper advertisements are also expected to go ahead in a bid to increase awareness about preparations for a hard Brexit.

Ministers, including the Minister for Foreign Affairs, are also expected to use the ploughing championships as a way to promote Brexit plans and protections among the thousands who are expected to attend the farming events.

A number of seminars will also be held at the Carlow site and State agencies will also be there and hosted at a special government of Ireland village at the event.

Elsewhere, Health Minister Simon Harris is expected to outline changes that will help guarantee patients from the North access to healthcare facilities that already exist under the EU health insurance card system.

Attention among parties and ministers will also return to the Dáil as it resumes after the summer break, where Brexit will dominate proceedings. Questions about cervical care, the children's hospital overspend and the rural broadband project are also expected to feature among issues debated by TDs in the weeks ahead.

However, a key priority among parties and ministers will be the preparation for next month's budget. Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe announced last week that Budget 2020 would be based on the premise that there would be a no-deal Brexit. The minister will also take questions today at the Oireachtas Budget Oversight Committee where members will ask for more detail about spending plans.

