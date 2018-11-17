Home»ireland

Tánaiste: Theresa May giving brexiteers a reality check

Saturday, November 17, 2018 - 08:29 AM

A reality check is being provided to British politicians on what Brexit looks like, according to the Tánaiste.

Simon Coveney has said there is little room for any re-negotiation of the withdrawal agreement that was approved by the British cabinet this week.

The Minister claims some of those who have said they will vote against the deal have not even read it.

Mr Coveney believes this is as good as it gets in term of a deal.

He said: "Theresa May is now providing a reality check in Westminster to brexiteers who were selling Brexit as a far more simple proposition.

"That's why Theresa May has been very blunt with people. This is what Brexit looks like. This is a deal that is good for Britain and good for the EU and from our perspective, it protects Irish interests."


KEYWORDS

BrexitIrelandUKEU

