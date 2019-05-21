NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Tánaiste tells Cabinet danger of no-deal Brexit at greatest in almost three years

By Juno McEnroe

Political Correspondent

Tuesday, May 21, 2019 - 06:08 PM

The "danger" of a no-deal Brexit is the highest it has been in over two years, Tánaiste Simon Coveney told his Cabinet colleagues today.

As British prime minister Theresa May scrambles to persuade MPs to back a new initiative on the Withdrawal Agreement, Cabinet here discussed the Brexit impasse.

Mr Coveney reiterated to ministers that the Government would not accept a reopening of the deal. But he said that Ireland must continue to prepare for a disorderly Brexit.

Government sources confirmed that Mr Coveney had warned that “the danger of a no-deal had not been greater over the last two-and-a-half years" than now.

The Tánaiste will also update Cabinet next month on staffing an extra 1,100 officials at ports and custom points, as efforts continue to plan for Brexit.

Cabinet heard today how the Government is planning a fresh public awareness campaign over Brexit fears.

This will include a new round of seminars, advertising and awareness around Brexit preparations, both in the public and private sectors. It will also include making businesses aware that they must register with Revenue to trade with British companies after Brexit.

READ MORE

Eurosceptic Tories react angrily to Theresa May’s ‘truly awful’ Brexit proposals

In a statement, Mr Coveney said: “There is no grey space here, if a company trades with the UK after Brexit it will need its EORI number from Revenue.

"We are doing everything we can to avoid a no-deal Brexit but the impasse at Westminster means the possibility is still there for the UK to leave without a deal at the end of October.”

More on this topic

'Last Brexit gamble' of Theresa May puts sterling on volatile path

Eurosceptic Tories react angrily to Theresa May’s ‘truly awful’ Brexit proposals

Latest: Theresa May plans to hold vote on second Brexit referendum

Nigel Farage ‘concerned about level of hatred’ after milkshake incident

KEYWORDS

BrexitUKEUIreland

More in this Section

Boy, 13, with autism on hospital ward due to shortage of places in residential disability services

Taxi driver case prompts concerns over enforceability of bail conditions in sexual offence cases

Carlow has the highest rate of divorce in Ireland

Minister's refusal to allow child attend special summer school scheme prompts court challenge


Lifestyle

The scandal that should force us to reconsider wellness advice from influencers

Parental guidance: Danger of overusing asthma inhalers

Michelle Keegan takes her girl squad to Ibiza to showcase her latest fashion collection

Everything you need to know about Rihanna’s brand new luxury fashion house

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 18, 2019

    • 1
    • 7
    • 9
    • 18
    • 22
    • 33
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »