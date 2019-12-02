Tánaiste set for visit to Middle East

Tánaiste Simon Coveney is to visit Israel and the troubled Palestinian territories.

The Foreign Affairs Minister will hold meetings with senior political leaders and UN officials.

In Ramallah in the West Bank, the Tánaiste will meet Palestinian education minister, Dr Marwan Awartani, and sign a memorandum of understanding on Irish support for Palestinian education.

He said: “This is my fourth trip to Israel and Palestine as Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade.

“This reflects the importance I attach to the Middle East peace process, and the high priority that the Government and the Irish people continue to give to this issue.”

He will discuss how Ireland can support efforts towards a durable two-state solution to the conflict, and convey “clearly and firmly” Ireland’s concerns about the impact of Israeli settlement activity and the blockade of Gaza.

He will also visit Jerusalem.