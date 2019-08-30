News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Tánaiste: No credible proposals from British government to replace backstop

By Vivienne Clarke
Friday, August 30, 2019 - 08:34 AM

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has said the British government has not made credible proposals to replace the backstop in the Brexit withdrawal agreement.

Mr Coveney's comments come as Boris Johnson has promised a new renewed effort to secure a deal with the EU before the Brexit deadline.

"We all want to get a deal but, at the moment, nothing credible has come from the UK government in terms of alternatives to the backstop," he told reporters on arriving for talks in Helsinki.

‘There’s no country that wants a deal more than Ireland. We want good relations with the UK in the future. We share a lot of responsibility in the island of Ireland, north and south, that Brexit is very disruptive towards.

"If there are alternatives to the backstop that do the same job, well then let's hear them. And if we can work out a deal on that basis, so be it, but it's got to be credible.

"It cannot simply be this notion that we must have the backstop removed and we'll solve this problem in the future negotiations, without any credible way of doing that. That's not going to fly."

The UK's negotiators will now meet their EU counterparts twice a week for the whole of September.

It follows a backlash over the Prime Minister's decision to suspend Parliament next month[/burl, effectively limiting MPs' chances of preventing a no-deal scenario.

