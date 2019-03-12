NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Tánaiste: Irish backstop remains unchanged

Tuesday, March 12, 2019 - 03:47 PM

The Tánaiste has told the Dáil the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement remains unchanged.

During Leaders’ Questions today, Simon Coveney reiterated Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s earlier statement that only further legal assurances around the intentions of the EU in future negotiations were agreed last night in Strasbourg.

When asked if the Irish Attorney General’s advice has changed, Mr Coveney said there are no changes to the backstop.

At the moment, the only guarantee to reassure people on this island is the backstop

“There are no changes to the backstop, what is significant and different, and has legal effect, is around the reassurance of the temporary nature of backstop,” he said.

“This is an insurance policy that nobody wants to use.

“There is now a timeline of a year for both sides to consider alternative arrangements, seriously, to see if they can replace backstop.

“If they stack up then well that will be agreed, if they don’t, alternative arrangements must be worked on.

“The test is still an actions-based test, unless and until that something can do the same job can replace it, but the commitment and processes have been outlined in much clearer language yesterday that have legal effect.”

A sign on the Irish border between Derrylin, Co Fermanagh, and Ballyconnell, Co Cavan (David Young/PA)

Mr Coveney added serious alternative arrangements to the Irish protocol would be considered by the Government and they would not stand in the way if an extension was required.

“If alternative arrangements work, they can replace the backstop as long as they protect the Good Friday Agreement and avoid a hard border and so on,” he said.

“We now have a clear timeline to consider those alternative arrangements during the transition period.

“We have good faith on both sides to continue to work on those arrangements.

READ MORE

Brexit reaction: Reduced legal risk of backstop better than delay or no Brexit, says British MP

“Of course the EU will act in good faith and consider fully alternative arrangements, and suspect they may well offer ideas themselves.

“At the moment, the only guarantee to reassure people on this island is the backstop but that doesn’t mean alternatives cant be found.”

It was noted by both Simon Coveney and Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin that Theresa May is dedicated to Britain’s responsibilities to the Good Friday Agreement.

“It’s important to say it is very clear in the UK’s unilateral declaration that they talk about their obligations in the Good Friday Agreement in all circumstances and avoiding a hard border so it’s important to recognise that because it is of huge importance to this house,” Mr Coveney added.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Michelle O’Neill: DUP 'hell-bent' on 'driving us all towards a no-deal catastrophe'

British PM loses voice again while making most important Brexit speech so far

Brexit reaction: Reduced legal risk of backstop better than delay or no Brexit, says British MP

'Fasten your seatbelt,' says European Commission vice-president as UK MPs head for Brexit vote

KEYWORDS

BritainCoveneyEUIrish ParliamentLeo VaradkarMicheal MartinSimon Coveney

More in this Section

German Shepherd dog to lead island parade in West Cork

Final member of McShain family, who gifted Killarney House to the state, has died

Urgent psychiatric assessment on vulnerable woman brought forward following concerns

Concern for future of Defence Forces as one-in-five see themselves retiring by 35


Lifestyle

Learn a bit more about the people who live in Dermot Bannon's 'Incredible Homes'

Victoria Beckham’s facialist shares the star’s daily skin routine – and it doesn’t come cheap

How to transform a garden shed in a few simple steps – and 7 ways to use the spruced up space

Why black actors and models are criticising backstage hair and make-up

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 09, 2019

    • 2
    • 3
    • 22
    • 25
    • 31
    • 34
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »