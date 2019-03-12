Tánaiste: Irish backstop remains unchanged

The Tánaiste has told the Dáil the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement remains unchanged.

During Leaders’ Questions today, Simon Coveney reiterated Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s earlier statement that only further legal assurances around the intentions of the EU in future negotiations were agreed last night in Strasbourg.

When asked if the Irish Attorney General’s advice has changed, Mr Coveney said there are no changes to the backstop.

At the moment, the only guarantee to reassure people on this island is the backstop

“There are no changes to the backstop, what is significant and different, and has legal effect, is around the reassurance of the temporary nature of backstop,” he said.

“This is an insurance policy that nobody wants to use.

“There is now a timeline of a year for both sides to consider alternative arrangements, seriously, to see if they can replace backstop.

“If they stack up then well that will be agreed, if they don’t, alternative arrangements must be worked on.

“The test is still an actions-based test, unless and until that something can do the same job can replace it, but the commitment and processes have been outlined in much clearer language yesterday that have legal effect.” A sign on the Irish border between Derrylin, Co Fermanagh, and Ballyconnell, Co Cavan (David Young/PA)

Mr Coveney added serious alternative arrangements to the Irish protocol would be considered by the Government and they would not stand in the way if an extension was required.

“If alternative arrangements work, they can replace the backstop as long as they protect the Good Friday Agreement and avoid a hard border and so on,” he said.

“We now have a clear timeline to consider those alternative arrangements during the transition period.

“We have good faith on both sides to continue to work on those arrangements.

“Of course the EU will act in good faith and consider fully alternative arrangements, and suspect they may well offer ideas themselves.

“At the moment, the only guarantee to reassure people on this island is the backstop but that doesn’t mean alternatives cant be found.”

It was noted by both Simon Coveney and Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin that Theresa May is dedicated to Britain’s responsibilities to the Good Friday Agreement.

“It’s important to say it is very clear in the UK’s unilateral declaration that they talk about their obligations in the Good Friday Agreement in all circumstances and avoiding a hard border so it’s important to recognise that because it is of huge importance to this house,” Mr Coveney added.

- Press Association