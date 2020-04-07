Tánaiste hopes framework document will ‘persuade’ others to join government

Simon Coveney said the framework document being worked on by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael will attempt to persuade other parties to join a coalition government.

The Tánaiste said that both parties recognise that a difference type of governance is needed to steer Ireland out of the health crisis.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are working to put together a document they hope to use as road to government formation.

The document will be circulated to other political parties within the next week.

Mr Coveney said: “Certainly I think it’s possible for Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael working with Independents and independent groups to form a majority but that is not the kind of government that we are looking to create.

“We want to try to include other political parties outside Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil as well.

“That’s why we have focused on trying to put a framework document together which I think will certainly attempt to persuade parties like the Green Party, the Social Democrats and the Labour party, that actually politics is going to be different, that Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael recognise that the combination of what is being asked of us in a general election, and a national public health emergency, demands a different kind of government and different kind of governance in Ireland.

“One thing that this crisis is reinforcing in many people’s minds is that there does need to be increased roles in the State in protecting people and their well being, not just in terms of healthcare but also in terms of their economic interest.”

He also said he does not believe a government of national unity will work, adding that Ireland needs a “strong and stable government” for the next five years.

Government formation talks between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are still ongoing, two months after the general election.