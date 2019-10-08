Tánaiste hits out at Brexit 'misinformation' circulating in last 24 hours

Tánaiste Simon Coveney has hit out at Brexit "misinformation" which has circulated in the last 24 hours.

It comes after Downing Street sources told a British media outlet that the Taoiseach "doesn't want to negotiate" a Brexit deal adding that talks are likely to collapse later this week as a result.

Asked about the UK leaks, Mr Coveney said the narrative now seems to be turning into a "blame game" rather than trying to solve the Brexit deadlock before the October deadline.

"This is far too enormous an issue, quite frankly, in terms of future relationship between the UK and the EU and UK and Ireland to be focusing on the politics of blame, rather than actually the politics of trying to get a deal." he said.

Mr Coveney added that the Downing Street briefings were simply about putting pressure on Leo Varadkar.

"There is a lot of misinformation going around today. So let me say this loud and clear to everybody - the Irish government and the EU is working flat out to achieve a deal that sees an orderly Brexit at the end of this month.

"However that deal cannot come at any cost. The British government has responsibilities on the island of Ireland and Brexit must recognise them.

"We want a fair deal and as close as possible a future relationship with our closest neighbour and we will continue to work as hard as we can to achieve this," said Mr Coveney.

The Tánaiste added that there are now "conflicting reports" coming from London.

Following a phone conversation between Mr Johnson and German chancellor Angela Merkel this morning, Downing Street briefed reporters that it is now "essentially impossible" to secure a deal.

Responding, Mr Coveney said: "Certainly there is a hard line coming from a number of people that have been briefing the media, in the context of their description of the phone conversation between Chancellor Merkel, the Prime Minister this morning."