Tanaiste heckled at stormy Leaders’ Questions over school building inspections

The Tanaiste was accused of being disingenuous and heckled repeatedly during Leaders’ Questions in Dail Eireann on Thursday.

Simon Coveney was asked about building inspections in schools around the country.

The Department of Education has ordered risk assessments at more than 40 schools amid structural fears.

The review was prompted by concerns over the integrity of facilities built by Tyrone-based construction firm Western Building Systems between 2009 and 2013.

Solidarity TD Paul Murphy asked why the issues, which he says were known to the department before, were kept secret.

@paulmurphy_TD challenging Tanaiste Simon Coveney at Leaders Questions in the Dáil on the school construction crisis. Demands State construction company that builds for need not profit.— Mick Barry TD (@MickBarryTD) October 25, 2018

He said: “Over 1,000 pupils have no school to go to, parents are scrambling for childcare, 42 schools to be inspected, how many more pupils are in a school with 80% chance of wall falling down?

“This is a consequence of race to the bottom in construction industry, this is the model that brought on Grenfell and has to end.”

Mr Coveney said he was less interested in a “slanging match” and more in fixing the problem.

“What we’re focused on now is trying to ensure we can reassure staff and children as well as putting contingency plans in place,” he said.

“All schools involved will be inspected in the coming days, some of them won’t need to move, some may have dangers we need to respond to, I would ask people to work with us rather than organise protests. Let’s have some calm here.”

In relation to healthcare facilities, there is no reason to believe hospitals are affected

Mr Murphy said Mr Coveney was being disingenuous and if the country does not discover why the issue happened he could be faced with the issue repeatedly.

He also noted Western Building Systems built hospitals in the same time period.

“In relation to healthcare facilities, there is no reason to believe hospitals are affected but the HSE are determining what projects have been completed by Western Building Systems,” the Tanaiste said.

Independent Thomas Pringle raised concerns about Letterkenny Education Together, a school that only opened in January of this year, which now faces closure.

He said the lack of information was causing further anxiety for parents and teachers.

Mr Coveney was shouted and heckled at when he said price was not the sole determining factor in contracting Western Building Systems.

“There is a group of people whose job it is to work with schools and work with institutions to help schools, students and staff, nobody will be left alone here,” he said.

“This situation unfolded quickly, the communications team was put in place yesterday and are only getting up and running.”

FF TD for Offaly, Barry Cowen, questioned the Tanaiste on the loss of more than 400 jobs at Bord na Móna announced on Wednesday.

Mr Coveney said the Government was dedicated to helping those affected by the job losses to re-skill.

Sinn Fein’s Eoin O’Broin asked Mr Coveney if he would support the new Focus Ireland Amendment to tackle homelessness but Mr Coveney did not answer directly.

- Press Association