Tánaiste: 'EU has seen no proposal at all' on Brexit since Boris Johnson came into power

By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith

Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

Wednesday, September 04, 2019 - 12:08 PM

Tánaiste Simon Coveney has hit out at Britain's failure to put forward any "credible or legally sound" Brexit backstop alternatives, warning the EU has received "no proposal at all" since Boris Johnson took power.

Mr Coveney heavily criticised the new British government regime during a private meeting with business leaders in Co. Wicklow this morning as Mr Johnson faces a Westminster revolt over his no-deal threats.

While media were not allowed to attend the private meeting, sources who attended the gathering confirmed Mr Coveney used the opportunity to hit out at Britain's failure to show how there can be any clear alternatives to the backstop.

The Irish Examiner understands Mr Coveney told the 200-person plus meeting: "Not only do we not have a credible and legally sound proposal to the backstop coming from Mr Johnson, the EU has seen no proposal at all in fact.

“It’s based on fact and reality, not personalities.

“The UK could still crash out in 57 days. It’s a very, very real possibility and so we need businesses to keep up preparations."

The behind-closed-doors criticism is likely to heap further pressure on Mr Johnson, who on Tuesday saw 21 of his Conservative party MPs revolt against him and vote in favour of allowing the House of Commons to propose a law today blocking any no-deal Brexit.

The move could force Mr Johnson - who is due to meet Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in Dublin next Monday - into calling a general election he claims he does not want to launch.

BrexitIrelandUKEUpolitics

