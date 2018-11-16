Tánaiste: British MPs must choose between Brexit plan or 'chaos'

Tánaiste Simon Coveney has told rebellious British MPs to choose between the Brexit deal or chaos "which potentially triggers a series of events that unravels the whole Brexit project itself".

Mr Coveney threw down the gauntlet to hard-line Brexiteers and the DUP tonight as he insisted it "would be very foolish to move away" from a long-drawn out negotiated deal which has found "a way to solve this problem".

Speaking to reporters on the first evening of Fine Gael's two day árd fhéis at the City West Hotel in Dublin, Mr Coveney accepted there has been a clear British backlash to the deal which threatens to tear it apart.

However, despite concerns over the agreement's future, the Tánaiste said the deal is the only option that will be put on the table - saying MPs must choose between the existing plan or "chaos".

The idea people could simply reject that deal now and replace it is not very realistic. Being blunt... this is what Brexit looks like.

"This is the best way to mitigate against the dangers and damage. People will have a choice to make, it's either this deal or a chaotic no deal Brexit which potentially triggers a series of events that unravels the whole Brexit project itself," he said.

Mr Coveney separately said despite British suggestions the deal could still be re-negotiated, the reality is the deal "is done and it's closed, and I don't see it re-opening again".

Answering a direct question on Brexiteer calls to return to the talks table, the Tánaiste said: "I do not believe there is a better deal on offer, and I do not believe this deal in terms of the withdrawal treaty is going to be re-opened."

Despite the hard-line Brexiteer anger, Mr Coveney said it "would be very foolish to move away" from a deal that has seemingly found "a way to solve this problem" of the Northern Ireland border and a UK-wide customs union.

And, in a clear message of support for British prime minister Theresa May, he echoed comments from Taoiseach Leo Varadkar by saying Ms May should not be written off.

"I think far too many people are far too quick to write off Theresa May. She has shown resilience, she has shown herself to be a woman of her word in the commitments she made to Ireland, in understanding the complexities, in the commitments she made in December and March.

"I think Theresa May is now providing a reality check to Westminster," he said.