Tallaght Hospital doctor seeks to halt continuation of disciplinary procedures

By Ann O'Loughlin

A consultant doctor has brought a High Court action aimed at halting the continuation of disciplinary procedures against him.

Tallaght Hospital

The action has been brought by Dr James Gray who is a consultant in emergency medicine at Tallaght Hospital in Dublin.

The matter came before the High Court today when Dr Gray, represented by John Rogers SC applied for various orders against his employer, The Adelaide and Meath Hospital Dublin, incorporating the National Children's Hospital.

Dr Gray seeks injunctions preventing his employer from conducting a disciplinary hearing scheduled to take place on Tuesday of next week October 23 next.

He also seeks orders restraining the defendant from continuing with the purported disciplinary procedure against him.

Dr Gray further seeks orders permitting him to continue in his position of Consultant in emergency medicine at Tallaght Hospital without any further interference.

Permission to serve short notice of the injunction proceedings on the defendant was granted, on an ex parte basis, by Ms Justice Caroline Costello.

The Judge, who said notice of the proceedings should be served on the defendant's legal representatives adjourned the case to next Friday.