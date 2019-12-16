Talks to break Stormont impasse to resume today

Efforts to break the deadlock over power-sharing in the North are expected to resume today.

The executive collapsed three years ago and parties have indicated they want to make progress following the results of the UK general election.

DUP Leader Arlene Foster said Northern Ireland can only move forward when all parties are prepared to work together.

Sinn Féin says the 'heavy lifting' has already been done and Stormont Assembly could be back up and running by the New Year.

The Tanaiste will travel to Belfast later for the talks.

Simon Coveney said this is an important week for the North and with generosity on all sides the talks at Stormont can succeed.