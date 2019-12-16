News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Talks to break Stormont impasse to resume today

Talks to break Stormont impasse to resume today
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, December 16, 2019 - 06:55 AM

Efforts to break the deadlock over power-sharing in the North are expected to resume today.

The executive collapsed three years ago and parties have indicated they want to make progress following the results of the UK general election.

DUP Leader Arlene Foster said Northern Ireland can only move forward when all parties are prepared to work together.

Sinn Féin says the 'heavy lifting' has already been done and Stormont Assembly could be back up and running by the New Year.

The Tanaiste will travel to Belfast later for the talks.

Simon Coveney said this is an important week for the North and with generosity on all sides the talks at Stormont can succeed.

More on this topic

Negotiations to break Stormont impasse expected to begin on MondayNegotiations to break Stormont impasse expected to begin on Monday

I can’t get devolution restored on my own – Arlene FosterI can’t get devolution restored on my own – Arlene Foster

Ulster Unionists promise to offer progressive voice in House of CommonsUlster Unionists promise to offer progressive voice in House of Commons

Michelle O’Neill: Powersharing administration must be ‘just and sustainable’ Michelle O’Neill: Powersharing administration must be ‘just and sustainable’


TOPIC: Northern Ireland

More in this Section

Fianna Fáil leader does not intend to bring back deputies involved in vote-gate controversyFianna Fáil leader does not intend to bring back deputies involved in vote-gate controversy

Kilkenny crash leaves woman in critical condition in hospitalKilkenny crash leaves woman in critical condition in hospital

'I don’t give a s**t,' says motorist in video of cyclist challenging them about parking in Limerick cycle lane'I don’t give a s**t,' says motorist in video of cyclist challenging them about parking in Limerick cycle lane

Viable explosive found in NI gardenViable explosive found in NI garden


Lifestyle

We hear a lot about the geese, ducks and swans that arrive here from colder climes for the winter, but much less about smaller birds that come here to escape harsher conditions in northern Europe.Keep an eye out for redwings this winter

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 14, 2019

  • 11
  • 17
  • 24
  • 29
  • 30
  • 47
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »