Talks on health workers' dispute to go to Labour Court

All sides involved in the health workers' dispute will go to the Labour Court this morning.

The HSE and Siptu failed to reach an agreement yesterday in talks with the Workplace Relations Commission.

10,000 health support staff are involved in a row over pay.

A preliminary hearing will take place in the Labour Court this morning to try to resolve the dispute.

But Siptu's Paul Bell says next week's three-day strike has not been called off.

“All issues were examined and exhausted today at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) and no meaningful progress was made," Mr Bell said.

"At the request of the WRC, we have accepted an invitation from the Labour Court to attend a preliminary hearing with no preconditions.

"The planned three days of strike action due to take place next week (on 2nd, 3rd and 4th July) have not been deferred.”