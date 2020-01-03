Talks continuing in North to restore Stormont Assembly

Talks to restore the Stormont Assembly continue in Belfast, with hopes that a deal can be struck today.

Sinn Féin says it is confident of that, but that the DUP and the 'petition of concern' remain the stumbling blocks.

The executive collapsed almost three years ago - and previous attempts to restore the institutions have been unsuccessful.

All sides have only ten days left to come to an agreement or the UK's northern secretary will call new Assembly elections.

Business Minister Heather Humphreys says it is vital a deal is reached, for the sake of the North's economy.

"I'm hopeful that the executive can get back up and running again because we want to be able to work with our counterparts in Northern Ireland," she said.

"I want to be able to work with whoever the Minister for Business is in Northern Ireland so we can focus on the Border region which of course has suffered because of the troubles in the past."