Tales of travel to the fore at Immrama in Lismore

Visiting travel writers and explorers will shortly explore the theme of ‘extraordinary adventures’ at the 17th annual Lismore Immrama Festival of Travel.

Thousands of visitors are expected to attend events from June 12-16 when the speakers will include Neil Oliver, Sarah Outen, Rosita Boland, Lerato Morgalathe, Robyn Rowland, and Charlie Piggott.

Opening the festival on the Wednesday evening will be a screening of the documentary Congo — An Irish Affair, a poignant study of the Irish-led 1961 UN peacekeeping mission to Katanga.

The festival has offered an open invitation to soldiers who were involved in the “Siege of Jadotville”.

Thursday, June 13, will see author Robyn Rowland share personal stories of exploring war, change, family and friendship in Ireland, Turkey, the Balkans and Australia.

The following day, journalist and author Lerato Mogoatlhe, who has been writing about Africa for more than 10 years, will share tales from her book Vagabond.

Two keynote addresses will take place on Saturday afternoon from broadcaster Neil Oliver.

The archaeologist, historian, author and broadcaster has travelled and explored every corner of the UK, through hosting eight series of the BBC Two programme Coast.





Also hosting a keynote address is the first woman and the youngest person to row solo across the Indian Ocean and also the Pacific Ocean from Japan to Alaska, British athlete and adventurer Sarah Dilys Outen.

She has traversed oceans alone in tiny rowing boats, spending months in solitude; has biked continents in extreme seasons and kayaked remote island chains and has written two books with a film being released this year.

Donald Brady will host a free talk on Waterford novelist Regina Maria Roche while Dr Rowland will host a creative writing workshop, also on festival Saturday.

A founding members of De Dannan, Charlie Piggott, will discuss music and travel.

Sunday morning’s literary breakfast will be hosted by journalist and author Rosita Boland.

Fringe events include tours of the ancient Cotton Library at St Carthage’s Cathedral, a family fun Sunday at the Millennium Park, the Lismore Farmers Market on the Lismore Castle Avenue, and also a Gregorian Mass.

Festival curator Jan Rotte says Immrama has become “entrenched” in the calendar of literary fans and adventurous travellers.

“We are looking forward to welcoming back many of our loyal festival fans and lots of new faces to Lismore for the festival weekend,” said Mr Rotte.

lismoreimmrama.com