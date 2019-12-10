'Talented barrister, popular lecturer': Tributes paid following death of Paul Anthony McDermott

Barrister and law lecturer Paul Anthony McDermott has died.

Tributes have been paid to the 47-year-old who was also a columnist with The Sunday Times in Ireland.

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan said he was "deeply saddened" to hear of Mr McDermott's death.

"A very talented barrister, popular lecturer & entertaining newspaper columnist, he will be greatly missed by so many," he wrote. "Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam."

John Burns, an Associate Editor with The Sunday Times said Mr McDermott's "wit and erudition were greatly enjoyed by readers".

"The Sunday Times in Ireland is in mourning this morning on learning of the death of Paul Anthony McDermott, SC, a columnist with this newspaper for over 10 years," Mr Burns said in a tweet.

Broadcaster Miriam O'Callaghan praised Mr McDermott saying he "was always such a kind, warm and giving man, with a brilliant legal mind."

Micheál P O’Higgins - Chairman of the Council of The Bar of Ireland offered his "deepest sympathies" to McDermott's family on behalf of the Bar Council.

"Paul Anthony was a skilled and knowledgeable advocate who represented his many clients with distinction", said Mr O'Higgins in a statement.

"A high level scholar, he was also a terrific advocate with an unrivalled ability to persuade. Paul was immensely generous in sharing his legal expertise, not only with colleagues seeking assistance, but also through his lecturing and media work.

"He was a gifted teacher of the law in UCD who was hugely popular with his students. His ability to explain complex legal subjects and distil them for better public understanding was unparalleled.

Paul had a distinguished 23 year career in the Law Library, taking the call to the Bar in 1996 and becoming a Senior Counsel in 2015.

Mr O'Higgins added: "Paul will be greatly missed by his many friends here."

Me McDermott is survived by his wife Annick, his children Harry and Andrew, his mother Margaret and his brother James.