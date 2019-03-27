Takeaway owner accused of arson attack on sister's car and wielding meat cleaver

A Dublin takeaway owner has been accused of torching his sister and niece’s cars during an arson attack and wielding a meat cleaver at a toddler.

Phuong Nguyen, 40, with an address at Templeview Row, Clarehall, Dublin allegedly caused more than €50,000 worth of damage during the incident on Monday.

He was refused bail when he appeared before Judge Geraldine Carthy at Dublin District Court today.

She acceded a request from defence solicitor Michael French to request medical treatment including a psychiatric assessment of Mr Nguyen.

The solicitor said there could be a fitness to plead issue in relation to Vietnamese-born Nguyen who moved to Ireland with his family in 1979.

His client was charged with arson of his niece Hanh Dang’s two-year-old Ford Focus worth €22,000 and a 182-reg Nissan Qashqui belonging to his sister Bich Nguyen.

Both vehicles were destroyed in the incident at Templeview Green, in Clarehall.

He was further charged with criminal damage to a window of the Ford car, threats to kill Ms Dang and possessing a meat cleaver as a weapon in the course of a fight

Detective Garda Niall Gibbs told the court the accused man replied, “I say bullshit to that” to one charge and had no reply to the other three.

Opposing bail due to the seriousness of the case, he said gardai received a 999 call and found the accused on a grass area at 300 yards away from the scene.

His sister allegedly made a statement that he was responsible for the damage.

His niece Hanh Dang, the owner of the Ford Focus told gardai she was sitting in her car when the defendant approached and smashed the rear window in on top of her.

She managed to escape but described the accused running at her “with a really thick knife, like the knife they use in a butcher” and shouting “I’m going to kill youse, I’m fucking going to kill youse”.

The court heard Ms Dang described her uncle Phuong Nguyen as roaring and crazy. Her husband also described how he swung the cleaver at his wife and their two-year-old daughter before they got in the door of their house.

Detective Garda Gibbs said it was likely the case would be sent to the Circuit Court with possible sentences of between 10 years and life.

He said there was footage of the incident filmed on phones.

He submitted that the man was a threat to witnesses and a possible flight risk.

Mr French told the court his client had indicated he would be pleading not guilty. Detective Garda Gibs agreed that could mean Mr Nguyen could have to wait until 2022 before his trial starts.

Pleading for bail, the solicitor said his client came to Ireland in 1979 with his family following the war in Vietnam.

He had run a takeaway in his locality and would abide by bail conditions including an order not to contact witnesses directly or indirectly, Mr French said.

Judge Carthy said the defendant had the presumption of innocence. However, she refused bail and remanded him in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on April 3 next.

Mr Nguyen spoke briefly during the bail hearing mention a DVD recording of his interview with gardai and once more at the end saying “Bye bro” to a relative in the public gallery.